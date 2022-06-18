UNION, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital after drowning in a pool located in the town of Union.

According to New York State Police, Troopers from SP Endwell were dispatched to a report of a drowning at Highland Park in the town of Union around 12:05 p.m. on June 17. When troopers arrived, a 12-year-old boy had already been pulled out of the pool by lifeguards and CPR was being performed.

Police stated that the 12-year-old was not breathing and had no pulse. Troopers reportedly assisted with CPR, including using a Bag Valve Mask (BVM) to assist with providing ventilation. Volunteers from the Endwell Fire Department applied an AED (automated external defibrillator) and paramedics and members of the Union Volunteer Emergency Squad used a Lucas Device which provides automated chest compressions.

The 12-year-old began breathing and regained a pulse when he was transported by UVES to Wilson Hospital. He was later airlifted to Upstate University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.