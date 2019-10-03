ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Southern Tier Outdoor Show is back for its 13th year and Carla Dawejko, show coordinator stopped into 18 News to talk to us a little more about this years event.

The show which is taking place October 12-13th will be at the Steuben County Fairgrounds in Bath, New York. With over 100 vendors slated for this year’s event Dawejko says they anticipate over 7,000 people to be in attendance.

While the show is focused on sportsman, hunting and other outdoor activities, Dawejko says it’s also a family event.

She says there will be a lot of hands-on activities and demonstrations for kids like gun safety as well as Brunon Blasak’s Royal Tigers(5 fully grown Tigers).

There will also be a hunting simulator, tomahawk throwing, archery, and air rifle course.

The Outdoor show will cost $5 each or $10 per car. For more information about the 13th Annual Southern Tier Outdoor Show you can visit http://www.southerntieroutdoorshow.com/