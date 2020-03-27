160 cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, 4 deaths, 31 hospitalizations, 20 in ICU

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 160 cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, officials announced Friday morning.

Officials announced the fourth COVID-19 related death in Monroe County Thursday afternoon.

Of the 160 confirmed cases, 31 are hospitalized and 20 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

At this time, officials say there are 423 under mandatory quarantine. To date, 14 people have been resolved and released from isolation.

Department of Health officials say deaths, and those who have resolved will still be counted in the total case count.

Tips from the health department

Monroe County continues to ask residents to stay home and practice social distancing. We should all assume that we have been exposed to COVID-19, even if we do not have recognizable symptoms, and could be spreading the virus to people who are vulnerable to more severe symptoms.

What does social distancing mean?

Social distancing is deliberately increasing the physical space between people to avoid spreading illness. Staying at least six feet away from other people lessens your chances of catching COVID-19.

Can I visit my relatives or friends?

Do not visit loved ones in person. Use the phone or other electronic devices. Deliver food or other essential items to the doorstep.

How can I keep safe when I need to go out to secure essential items like food?

Make as few trips as possible.

Avoid excessive shopping time.

Make a list in advance.

Consider using delivery services or the self-checkout lane.

Wipe down the shopping cart, touch screens, and touchpads before and after use.

What if we are outside?

Avoid close contact with people, even when outside. Keep a distance of at least 6 feet to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Avoid games and activities that require close contact.

Avoid frequently touched surfaces and objects. This includes playground equipment like slides and swings.

Do not share equipment such as bicycles, helmets, balls or frisbees.

Do not gather in groups.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your cough and sneezes with a tissue and discard the tissue in a closed container.

When you return indoors, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol.

Everyone has a role to play as we work to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

