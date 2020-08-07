171 Cedar Arts Center plans to award $20,000 in scholarship funds

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – This year 171 Cedar Arts Center is planning to award $20,000 in scholarships.

Each year, 171 Cedar Arts Center provides about 40 scholarships to area individuals and families to help make dance lessons, arts and ceramics courses, private music lessons, and fitness classes like Tai Chi, yoga, and fencing accessible to all members of the community.

This year, 171 Cedar Arts Center received a $15,000 grant from the Edwin Caplin Foundation and Mr. Chretien Risley, Trustee.

$7,500 of the grant goes to scholarships, and the remainder will enable 171 to showcase its students and artists in virtual recitals, exhibits, and productions in 2020.

The Edwin Caplin Foundation Scholarship Fund provides financial assistance to students who participate in multi-disciplinary arts programming.

171 Cedar Arts Center also received funds for the 171 Experience Art Fund scholarships from generous member donors and during Giving Tuesday Now on May 5, 2020.

171 has two additional scholarship funds: The Charlene Coleman Holland Fund, for private music lessons, and the Helen E. Stevenson Memorial Scholarship, which is a merit scholarship for serious art students who have been nominated by their current art instructor or a member of the community.

We are delighted to announce that we will be able to award over $20,000 in scholarships this year because of additional funds from a recent grant, a newly established scholarship, and generous community donations. Beth Landin, Executive Director of 171 Cedar Arts Center

If anyone is interested in applying for scholarships, more information is on their website or by calling 607-936-4647.

The current deadline to apply is August 31, 2020.