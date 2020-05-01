179th Saratoga County Fair canceled for first time since Civil War

1  of  2
BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Organizers of the Saratoga County Fair announced Friday that the annual fair has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Fair has been in operation since 1841 and was scheduled for July 21 – 26, 2020.

The 21-member volunteer Board of Directors decided after closely monitoring CDC recommendations, updates to the New York State on PAUSE executive order, and recommendations of state and local health authorities as they pertain to large event gatherings scheduled for the summertime.

Organizers say that the Fair has only been canceled once before, during the Civil War. They say that the Saratoga County Fair is still scheduled to go on as planned in 2021 from July 20-25, 2021.

