SCHUYLER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers in Oneida County have reported that an 18-month-old gild was killed in a tragic accident on Monday, June 27th.

Around 10:30 am on Monday, officers arrived at the scene of a tragic accident on Bull Road in the Town of Schuyler involving an 18-month-old girl. After returning home from shopping, the mother was putting away groceries while the young girl was playing outside.

After she finished putting everything away, the mother went back outside and started pulling the vehicle all the way into the driveway to park when the child ran in front of the vehicle. The young girl was struck by the vehicle. The mother immediately called 911 and tried to perform life-saving measures.

The 18-month-old girl was pronounced deceased at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica.

The investigation is still ongoing, but no charges are expected to be filed against the mother at this time.