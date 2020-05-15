Breaking News
NY Salons,Barbershops to reopen in Phase Two

18 News is asking for submissions on what you want to know from the upcoming local Town Hall meetings

News
Posted: / Updated:

(WETM-TV)- 18 News wants to hear from you on the important local Town Hall meetings that are being held on the topic of COVID-19 in New York and Pennsylvania.

The May 19th meeting is a NY State Congressional Town Hall meeting on COVID-19 that will be starting at 7PM.

May 20th is a PA state Town Hall meeting on COVID-19 that is also starting at 7PM.

To submit your questions and statements to our news team to be reviewed and possibly used follow these links:

NEW YORK- https://www.mytwintiers.com/town-hall-ny/#/gallery

PENNSYLVANIA- https://www.mytwintiers.com/town-hall-pa/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now