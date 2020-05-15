18 News is asking for submissions on what you want to know from the upcoming local Town Hall meetings

(WETM-TV)- 18 News wants to hear from you on the important local Town Hall meetings that are being held on the topic of COVID-19 in New York and Pennsylvania.

The May 19th meeting is a NY State Congressional Town Hall meeting on COVID-19 that will be starting at 7PM.

May 20th is a PA state Town Hall meeting on COVID-19 that is also starting at 7PM.

To submit your questions and statements to our news team to be reviewed and possibly used follow these links:

NEW YORK- https://www.mytwintiers.com/town-hall-ny/#/gallery

PENNSYLVANIA- https://www.mytwintiers.com/town-hall-pa/