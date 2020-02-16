2-Alarm blaze destroys home in Daggett



FNN Article with Video © February 15, 2020.

DAGGETT, PA – Early Saturday morning, February 15, 2020, fire crews from Big Elm (Daggett) and Millerton responded to a mobile home fire that was reported around 3:37AM in Jackson Township.

Big Elm fire personnel at their station reported they could see flames and smoke from the burning home. At 3:41AM a second alarm was issued and fire crews from Pine City and Webbs Mills were requested for mutual aid.

The fire broke out at the home of the Talada family, which was a 1985 three-bedroom mobile home located at 35 Church Street.

Heavy fire was reported when firefighters first arrived on scene and a few minutes later the entire home was fully consumed in flames.

Fire crews worked hard to knock down flames and tried to prevent a nearby two-story home from catching fire.

Although the mobile home was a total loss, all four occupants were able to escape the home. Big Elm fire personnel stated that they were transported to the hospital to be evaluated.

The nearby 2-story home was damaged by the heat and flames of the burning mobile home that sat a few feet away. Windows of the neighboring home were broken from an explosion from the home that was on fire. The explosion was believed to have been a small oxygen tank used by one of the elderly residents.

Big Elm fire personnel noted that the below 0° temperatures caused firefighters to have complications for their apparatus, as well as, at the fire scene.

The fire was finally brought under control around 4:50AM and was finally reported out around 6:06AM.

Fire crews were on scene nearly three hours before they were cleared around 6:26AM.

There has been a fundraiser set up for the Talada family as they lost everything in this blaze. If you wish to help just visit the Facebook fundraiser page by clicking on the following link: https://www.facebook.com/donate/203447211047437/

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist family.