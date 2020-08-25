2 arrested and 1 wanted after St. Johnsbury mural theft, police say

ST. JOHNSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested two men who stole a plywood cow on Sunday, and that they’re are on the hunt for the third.

Police say that at around 4 a.m. on Sunday morning, two deputies were patrolling around West Main Street in St. Johnsville when they saw two men cross the street with a large item. Police say they came from the area of the Keyser House and were running toward 35 West Main Street. The two men were later identified as Jamie M. Lambert of St. Johnsville and Casey L. Battisti of Johnstown, both 21.

Police say the officers chased and caught up to the men, and, at Lambert’s address, recovered the stolen property: A large plywood cutout of a cow with a mural painted of the Keyser House in St. Johnsville.

Battisti was charged with petit larceny, and has charged pending for making a false written statement and obstructing governmental administration.

Lambert was charged with sixth-degree conspiracy.

Police say a third man was identified in the crime: Michael A. Vogel, 22, of St. Johnsville. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help for the public to find him. He has two outstanding warrants from Fulton County on top of pending charges for obstructing governmental administration, petit larceny, and resisting arrest stemming from the plywood cow theft.