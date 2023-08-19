WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State Police have reported that two people have died and 11 others are injured after a Saturday morning crash in the Town of Wayland.

The New York State Police held a press conference about the crash at their Wayland barracks at 2 p.m. on Aug. 19. According to Troop E Commander Brian J. Ratajczak, New York State Police officers responded to a crash on I-390 around 9:18 a.m. on Aug. 19.

Three families were traveling from Norristown, Pa. to Niagara Falls in a 2005 Ford E350 for a family vacation. When the van was traveling northbound on I-390 near Exit 3, its rear passenger tire began experiencing issues. This caused the driver of the van to lose control. The van exited the roadway and hit the western median. The van rolled over multiple times before coming to a stop.

According to Ratajczak, there were 13 people inside the van at the time of the crash. Nine of those people were taken to Nicholas H. Noyes Memorial Hospital in Dansville via ambulance after the crash. One of these victims was a pregnant woman who died from her injuries. Her baby was successfully delivered by hospital staff and taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for further evaluation.

One victim was taken to St. James Hospital in Hornell, and two others were airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital. One male was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Steuben County Coroner.

The New York State Police, the New York State Department of Transportation, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Bath Ambulance, Bath VA Ambulance, Hornell Ambulance, Springwater-Wayland Ambulance, Cohocton Valley Ambulance, Dansville Ambulance, AMR, the Wayland Fire Department, the Perkinsville Fire Department, Life-Net 7-7, and Mercy Flight responded to the scene of the crash.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing, and police are not releasing the names or ages of any of the individuals involved at this time.