WALLKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police have made an arrest in a 20-year-old cold case. Police said Megan McDonald was murdered in March 2003.

Edward Holley, 42, of Wawayanda, has been arrested and charged with Murder in the Second Degree. McDonald was found dead in the town of Wallkill, Orange County, on March 15, 2003, from blunt force trauma.

He was arraigned in the City of Middletown Court and remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail. State Police are asking anyone with information about this case to call the state police at (845) 344-5300.