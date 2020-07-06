2020 New York State Fair canceled

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – The 2020 New York State Fair has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This was announced during Governor Andrew Cuomo’s briefing earlier Monday.

The governor said it was canceled “out of an abundance of caution” also acknowledging the amount of money that has been spent on the fair already this year.

In recent years, the New York State Fair has been setting records in attendance, drawing people from all over the Empire State.

