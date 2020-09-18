2020 Sothern Tier Walk to end Alzheimer’s will look a bit different this year

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 2020 Southern Tier Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place Oct. 17, raising awareness and funds for dementia care, support, and research.

The Walk attracted more than 600 participants and raised over $60,000 in 2019 however it will look different this year.

Instead of hosting a large gathering, participants will walk as individuals or in small groups of friends and family on sidewalks, tracks, and trails in their communities across the Southern Tier region.

A virtual pep rally for participants was held on Sept. 17. Kevin Deihl, volunteer chair of the 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s and director of business operations at Horseheads-based Visiting Angels, and Scott Free from WINK 106 FM hosted the inspirational event.

On Walk Day, Oct. 17, at 9 a.m., the event will be delivered to participants’ smartphones, tablets, and computers. It will feature more local speakers joining together to fight dementia.

A group of volunteers will create the iconic Promise Garden to honor all those impacted by dementia in a view-only, drive-by format. The Promise Garden will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Wisner Park on North Main Street in Elmira.

Participants will honor those affected by dementia with blue, yellow, purple, and orange flowers, highlighting the different reasons people take part in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

In New York State alone, there are more than 400,000 people who live with the disease and more than 1 million caregivers who provide unpaid care to their loved ones with dementia.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: alz.org/walk.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.