BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–During a Facebook LIVE this afternoon, City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced 24 Buffalo Firefighters have now tested positive for coronavirus.

52 firefighters are under self quarantine, most of them with flu-like symptoms.

As reported on Tuesday, there are still 17 Buffalo Police Officers who have tested positive for the virus.

Brown says there’s 25 other officers under self quarantine.