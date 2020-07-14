$25,000 Gift from Corning Incorporated Foundation

CORNING, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- The American Red Cross is proud announce they recently received a $25,000 gift from the Corning Incorporated Foundation.

This gift continues the Foundation’s longtime support of the Red Cross mission to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies in Chemung, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties.

“The Red Cross is truly grateful to the Corning Incorporated Foundation for being such an incredible supporter and community partner,” said Alan H Turner II, Regional Chief Executive Officer for the American Red Cross, Western New York Region.

“Our volunteers could not provide comfort and hope to our neighbors in need after fires, floods, and other disasters without supporters like the Foundation. Whenever there is a need here at home or across the country, the Foundation has been there to help, and we look forward to working with them to support this community for many more years to come.”

“The Corning Foundation is proud to support the American Red Cross’ efforts to make homes safer in Steuben, Chemung and Schuyler counties. The Home Fire Preparedness program installs free smoke alarms, changes low/dead batteries in smoke alarms and helps residents to prepare a fire escape plan,” said Andrea Lynch, Executive Director, Corning Incorporated Foundation.

Between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2019, 217 active Red Cross volunteers in Chemung, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties provided immediate emergency assistance for 52 families following 40 fires and other local disaster incidents; made 186 homes safer by installing 461 free smoke alarms as part of the Home Fire Campaign; enrolled 3,266 people in lifesaving CPR/AED/First Aid training; provided 285 case services to military members, veterans, and their families; and collected 18,307 blood donations from volunteer donors.

Communities across the country count on the American Red Cross for help every day – and supporting those communities is at the heart of what we do. Our work never stops, even during this coronavirus crisis, and we remain focused on delivering our lifesaving mission each day. Help the Red Cross deliver its lifesaving mission nationwide during this public health emergency by donating at redcross.org.