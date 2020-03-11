3.1 magnitude earthquake shakes the North Country

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey a 3.1 magnitude shook South Glens Falls at 6:43 a.m. Wednesday.

Calls were flooding into the NEWS10 newsroom early, viewers called in saying they heard loud bang and felt the ground shake for about 3-4 seconds.

The earthquake was widespread as viewers from Warrensburg, South Glens Falls, Queensbury, Greenwich, Wilton, Hudson Falls and surrounding areas reported the ‘quake to the newsroom.

Viewers who have called in and messaged the newsroom have not yet reported any damages to their homes, just a brief shake and startling start to their morning.

NEWS10 is working to learn more information.