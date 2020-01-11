34 student-led teams square off at VEX Robotics competition

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – More than 200 Middle and high school students and mentors from across New York State and Pennsylvania competed at Elmira High School Gymnasium for the Express VEX Robotics Competition.

34 teams from 12 schools will come together for a non-stop, action-packed day of competition where they will battle against each other with robots created from VEX EDR.

“You need to talk to other people first about Robotics,” said Harpursville Jr. Sr. High School student Nico Hadlock. “Once you get the hang of it, it’s really fun and it’s really easy, continued Hadlock.

Participants will square off in the 2019-20 VEX Robotics Competition game, Tower Takeover, which is played by placing cubes in towers and stacking cubes in goal zones.

“It’s nice to see smiles on faces,” said Elmira High School Teacher Nathan Smith. “We’re having a great day in Elmira for robotics. It makes it all worth it,” Smith continued.

The Express VEX Robotics Competition is one in a series of events supported by the Robotics Education & Competition Foundation.

The competition season culminates each spring, with the top performing teams from the state levels competing against each other at the VEX Robotics World Championship.

At the VEX Robotics World Championship, these exemplary teams will have the opportunity to challenge their top-ranked peers from over 61 countries around the world.

To learn more visit: RoboticsEducation.org or VEXRobotics.com.