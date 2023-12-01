WELLSBORO, PA. (WETM) – Wellsboro is getting ready to welcome tens-of-thousands of costumed visitors on Saturday for its 39th Annual “Dickens of a Christmas.” The event is inspired by author Charles Dickens and his 1843 classic “A Christmas Carol.”

“It’s a big event. It’s a one-day event. I always tell my vendors who ask how much product to bring, I tell them to bring as much as they can,” said Julie Henry, the Executive Director of the Wellsboro Chamber of Commerce.

Main Street will be closed to traffic and transformed into a 19th Century Victorian era market.

“We’ll have about 130 vendors on the street, dressed in Victorian garb, there’ll be concerts plays quartets. It’s a lot of fun. It’s all day long. You never know what you’re going to find because the musicians just show up there. Nobody’s invited we don’t pay them. They just come out and enjoy the event with good Christmas spirit and community fun.”

“How many people do you usually attract?” asked 18 News reporter Nick Dubina.

“We say 20,000. We never know exactly how many because the crowd is so fluid,” said Henry.

Rachel Putnam is one of thousands who will be dressing up in Victorian fashion.

“I’m really looking forward to it, we have a best-dressed contest coming up that’s going to feature a lot of creative fashion and design and I can’t wait to see.”

The story of Ebenezer Scrooge will also come to life at two theaters, the Coolidge Theater at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts and the Warehouse Theater. There will also be sing-alongs, choirs, a so-called “Victorian Stroll” and a chance to check out a special Christmas Display.

“We have a very large Department 56 display that was donated by a lovely woman by the name of Jean Balko who lived in Virginia Beach, Virginia,” said Henry. “She called us when she was passing away and she wanted her village to go somewhere that it would be taken care of. And she chose us. So, we have her display in the Dean Center. There are hundreds of pieces. It’s a very large display. We have it all lit up, it’s worth the drive to see because it’s really special.”



“I really just love how seeing the community join together and then just see people from all over come and enjoy our beautiful town and all the amazing homemade crafts and food that we’ll have to offer,” said Putnam.

“My favorite part of the event is the amount of community that comes out,” said Henry. “Like I said, we don’t invite these groups and these performers. They dress up and come out because they love it, because they’re part of our community and it’s just something they embrace. So, my favorite part is how well the community embraces the event and is supported.”

A tree lighting ceremony will be held at The Green park on Saturday at 5:30p. For more information about all of the events happening this weekend, visit the Wellsboro Chamber of Commerce website.

