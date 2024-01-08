ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – January 8 1984. Forty years ago, Sergeant John Hawley was shot and killed by friendly fire at the Jones Court complex while trying to confront two armed individuals.

The City of Elmira laid to rest Sgt. Hawley at Woodlawn Cemetery on January 11, 1984.

On January 8, 2024, members of the Elmira Police Department, Sgt. Hawley’s family and community members marked the day by holding a memorial service at his gravesite.

One by one they placed a rose on his grave.

Among those in attendance, his grandchildren. Both are appreciative of their grandfather’s sacrifice.

“I think this is important to remember the sacrifice and dedication that goes along with it and to hopefully carry out for something greater in my future as well as my kids and grandkids’ future,” said Jackson Hawley, Sgt. Hawley’s grandson.

“I think it’s very important, it was a very tragic event that happened. There were unfortunate circumstances as to what led to his death and I feel that the public acknowledging that, maybe they’d be a little more respectful when it comes to the job and situations,” said Jessica Scrivens, Sgt. Hawley’s granddaughter.

Neither met their grandfather, but wish they had the opportunity to speak with him just once.

“I hear all these stories about how much of a great dad he was and an outstanding officer and all the great things he did for the community and I never got to experience anything. So, any question or conversation, even just something as simple as a cup of coffee or just discussing the weather,” said Scrivens.

“Ask him good questions, but probably what can I do to progress,” said Hawley.