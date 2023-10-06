HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dozens were charged with public assistance fraud in Pennsylvania in August, according to the Office of State Inspector General (OSIG).

Charges were filed against 48 people for allegedly defrauding the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for public benefits. The total restitution owed in these cases is $236,411, OSIG reports.

According to OSIG, all 48 will be temporarily disqualified from receiving these benefits.

Felony charges were filed in August against 46 people and misdemeanor charges against two. It’s been alleged that they misrepresented their household circumstance and received taxpayer-funded assistance they weren’t entitled to.

“The Office of State Inspector General is dedicated to upholding the integrity of the Commonwealth’s assistance programs,” said State Inspector General Lucas M. Miller. “I commend the exceptional efforts of OSIG agents in holding individuals accountable who knowingly defraud our public benefits system.”

If convicted, the maximum penalty defendants face for public assistance fraud is seven years in prison and a fine of $15,000. In the case of SNAP, Cash Assistance, or Subsidized Day Care fraud, defendants also face a mandatory disqualification period from the benefits program they allegedly defrauded.