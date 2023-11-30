CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Public records requested from the Chemung County Dept. of Social Services show it costs a monthly average of $482,033 to house 253 individuals in hotels in Chemung County. Records show as of October 31st, the Dept. of Social Services is using 191 rooms at 11 hotels.

Commissioner Brian Hart told 18 News that during “Code Blue,” when the temperature falls under 32 degrees overnight, the state pays 100% of the costs. “Code Blue” usually happens from mid to late November through late March and early April. The rest of the year it is a “shared expense between the federal, state and local counties (50%/25%%/25%).”

In August, 18 News filed a Freedom of Information request for the total number of people placed into temporary or permanent housing by the Chemung County Dept. of Social Services. We also asked how many of those individuals are registered sex offenders.

Nearly two months later, the County said the Dept. of Social Services was housing 235 people in 13 different hotels. We are not identifying which ones. The hotels are spread out across 10 cities and towns. They include Elmira, Painted Post, Horseheads, Bath, Corning, Owego, Watkins Glen, Montour Falls, Hornell and Waverly. The County says the hotel in Waverly is no longer being used.

Public records also show 10 people described as “Consumers served with sex offending status.” Records show 6 of them already moved out.

Our first request for documents showing the monthly cost of providing temporary housing was denied. The letter we received said the records could not be found. After filing an appeal, the records showed up. The County said the average monthly cost of housing 253 individuals, including families, was $482,033. As of October 31st, the County said the Dept. of Social Services was using 191 rooms at 11 hotels.

Commissioner Brian Hart told 18 News another $66,000 a year is budgeted for transportation and food costs. Commissioner Hart says homelessness in Chemung County is up around 20% since last year. Mr. Hart said “There is a dramatic rise in the demand for homeless housing since the pandemic, as shown below (chart not updated since 09/22). This is happening all across the state and is a consistent subject of discussion amongst the DSS Commissioners either with one another or with staff for NYS OTDA. Unfortunately, it is a supply and demand issue without any easy solutions.”

Records show in 2019, the Department of Social Services served an average of 76 people per month. In 2022 that average grew to 276 people, an increase of more than 260%. Commissioner Hart says all Counties have to follow New York State Directives to provide temporary housing for the homeless.

18 News also reached out to Chemung County Executive Chris Moss for comment. Mr. Moss did not answer our email prior to this publication.

Catholic Charities told us crews are finishing work on a new dormitory-style shelter inside a former gym on High Street, next to Saint Joseph’s hospital. Commissioner Hart says when the shelter opens in January ,”it will be the first choice for individuals that are eligible for homeless housing. Hotels will become the last choice unless the shelter is full. The exception will be that all families will have to be housed in hotels if they meet the criteria for homeless housing.”

Up to 48 individuals, not families, will be housed in cubicle-style living spaces instead of rooms. People using the shelter will also have access to showers and bathrooms. Catholic Charities told 18 News the shelter will be funded by a mix of city, county and state funds.

A warming center is currently open inside the former gym. It is open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Catholic Charities says people can also check in earlier at the Elmira Police Department starting at 4 p.m. to get out of the cold.

For more information, visit the website of Catholic Charities of Chemung & Schuyler Counties.