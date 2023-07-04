MANSFIELD, PA (WETM) – This Independence Day, people in Mansfield are not just marking America’s 247th birthday. They’re also celebrating the freedom to honor the event without any Covid-19 restrictions for the first time in years.

“It’s our comeback year, we are excited,” said Mansfield Mayor Kathy Barrett. “We have all day activities that started at 10 o’clock this morning with a bike decorating contest. The Gate House has an art and craft show going on, a silent auction. There are fabulous items there to benefit saving the Gate House. Here at the First Citizens Community Bank parking lot we have about 14 vendors selling their wares and we have eight food trucks. We have not had a parade for a number of years, so we’re really excited that it’s 50 plus units.”

At 7 p.m. country music star John Berry will play a free concert at Mansfield University’s Straughn auditorium. The show is organized by radio station KC 101.5.

“We’re kind of making our way back as a town, and doing a bigger celebration after the Covid years,” said Thad Compton, owner of Conspiracy Coffee. “What a better time to celebrate freedom and thank God we’re not under any of the crazy stuff that was going on a couple of years ago.”

“4th of July has always been really big, especially growing up in Mansfield,” said Elijah Morgan. “It has been a huge staple of the community. Then with Covid it kind of died down, but now everyone is bringing it back. It’s nice to see in the community because it has been gone for so long.”

“What are your birthday wishes for America?” asked 18 News reporter Nicolas Dubina.

“Community,” said Lauren Briggs. “I think we really all got to know ourselves individually during Covid, and now we need to work on, outer, towards our community.”

“It’s wild being out here when we’re not all masked up, not all worried about each other,” said Steve Wunderlich. “At the end of the day, it’s about celebrating our independence, what we do for this country, because face it, I have a lot of fun. I never served. But I owe it to all of those who did, who helped create that independence for us so, rock on.”

A fireworks show will start around 9 p.m. at Mansfield University.