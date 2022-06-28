With the 4th of July weekend fast approaching, towns across the area are gearing up to celebrate. A list of local fireworks displays that have been announced is below. If you have a public event that you don’t see listed below, let us know so it can be added!

Chemung County

Elmira : Dunn Field – July 3rd, Pioneers Post-Game fireworks Show (Presented by STCF & Hillard)

: July 9th, Sullivan Park (Thorne St. Park) Eldrige Park: Event is canceled this year, fireworks moved to Labor Day weekend

Steuben County

Corning Gaffer District: 9:45, July 4th, Riverfront Park, Presented by Corning Kiwanis, Rotary, and Lions Club

Hammondsport: 10:00 pm., July 2nd, Hammondsport Fire Department

Schuyler County

Watkins Glen: 9:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. July 3rd, Seneca Lake Events Center

Thompkins County