With the 4th of July weekend fast approaching, towns across the area are gearing up to celebrate. A list of local fireworks displays that have been announced is below. If you have a public event that you don’t see listed below, let us know so it can be added!
Chemung County
- Elmira: Dunn Field – July 3rd, Pioneers Post-Game fireworks Show (Presented by STCF & Hillard)
- Horseheads: July 9th, Sullivan Park (Thorne St. Park)
- Eldrige Park: Event is canceled this year, fireworks moved to Labor Day weekend
Steuben County
- Corning Gaffer District: 9:45, July 4th, Riverfront Park, Presented by Corning Kiwanis, Rotary, and Lions Club
- Hornell: 10:00 p.m. fireworks starts, July 4th, Parade, Events & Fireworks.
- Hammondsport: 10:00 pm., July 2nd, Hammondsport Fire Department
Schuyler County
- Watkins Glen: 9:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. July 3rd, Seneca Lake Events Center
Thompkins County
- Groton: July 1st, Groton Fire Department and Ambulance, Groton Elementary School field
- Inn at Taughannock Falls Fireworks Display – 9 p.m. July 3rd, parking available at Taughannock Falls State Park