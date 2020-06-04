5.5 magnitude quake rattles Southern California

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KTLA) – A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck the Southern California city of Ridgecrest Wednesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The temblor hit at about 6:32 p.m. and was felt across Southern California. It had a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 but was upgraded to 5.5.
The incident triggered a ShakeAlert as far as Los Angeles, warning people to drop and seek safety.
“As if things couldn’t get worse,” said L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, who was delivering a briefing on racial unrest in the city when shaking began.
