5.5 magnitude quake rattles Southern California

by: Erika Martin and Nexstar Media Wire

A map provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows a 5.5 magnitude quake that hit near Ridgecrest on June 3, 2020.

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KTLA) – A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck the Southern California city of Ridgecrest Wednesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor hit at about 6:32 p.m. and was felt across Southern California. It had a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 but was upgraded to 5.5.

The incident triggered a ShakeAlert as far as Los Angeles, warning people to drop and seek safety.

“As if things couldn’t get worse,” said L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, who was delivering a briefing on racial unrest in the city when shaking began.

