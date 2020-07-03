5 places you can visit locally Independence Day Weekend

ELMIRA, NY (WETM-TV)- If you’re looking for places to visit with your family this holiday weekend there are still places open in our local area.

Harris Hill- Make any family outing more fun with rides, games, and food from their amusement park and fun center in Elmira. Since 1947, they have provided children and their parents with a convenient and entertaining place to have family fun. With their pay-as-you-go attractions and games and food, there is something for everyone. To save you money, their ride tickets are good anytime and do not expire.

Corning Museum of Glass- Established in 1951 by Corning Glass Works (now Corning Incorporated) as a gift to the nation for the company’s 100th anniversary, The Corning Museum of Glass is a not-for-profit museum dedicated to exploring a single material: glass. Annually welcoming just under half a million visitors from around the world, the Museum’s campus is home to the world’s most comprehensive collection of glass, the world’s foremost library on glass, and one of the top glassworking schools in the world.

Eldridge Park- The Eldridge Park Carousel Preservation Society is a non-profit organization based in Elmira, dedicated to the maintenance and development of the Eldridge Park amusement rides and attractions. Led by a corps of dedicated volunteers, EPCPS has worked tirelessly to add new features to the park and make fun memories possible for its visitors from the Twin Tiers and beyond.

Rockwell Museum- The Rockwell Museum is a Smithsonian Affiliate museum of American art located in the Finger Lakes region in downtown Corning. Frommer’s describes it as “one of the best-designed small museums in the Northeast.

Watkins Glen State Park- Watkins Glen State Park is the most famous of the Finger Lakes State Parks, with a reputation for leaving visitors spellbound. Within two miles, the glen’s stream descends 400 feet past 200-foot cliffs, generating 19 waterfalls along its course.