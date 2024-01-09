ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News has obtained new data on incidents involving Elmira’s network of license-plate reading cameras. A Freedom of Information request was filed after the City approved a new 5-year contract extension with “Flock Safety” last month worth a total of $500,000. The city’s initial two-year contract for 50 cameras, which started in 2023, was for a total of $250,000.

“Around 7 in 10 crimes are actually committed with the use of a vehicle,” said Flock Safety spokesperson Holly Beilin, in a video posted on the City of Elmira website. “So, a license plate is one of the most actionable investigative leads that a detective can have while solving crime.”

The solar-powered cameras are on around the clock. Elmira Police say they only take photos of passing cars and not pedestrians.

“The Flock system, how its set up, they essentially take still images of passing vehicles. There is no live video feed to these cameras,” said Elmira Detective William Goodwin in a video posted on the “Flock Transparency Portal” on the City of Elmira website. “Only our supervisors and investigators have access to search plate reads, while our patrol officers have access to what’s called a hot list.

A hot list tracks active incidents like an amber alert or stolen vehicle. We asked the Elmira Police Department how many times a Flock camera recorded license plates that were used in an investigation. A Freedom of Information request shows there were 179 incidents during 2023. They include a wide range of crimes and incidents, including homicide, robberies, burglaries, stolen vehicles, reported gunshots, fugitives, missing person cases and dozens of traffic-related incidents.

Here is full breakdown of the 2023 incidents involving evidence from a Flock camera:

Homicide: 1

Burglary: 5

Attempted Burglary: 1

Robbery: 4

MVA/Property Damage: 21

MVA/Person Injured: 3

Larceny Motor Vehicle: 9

Larceny: 10

Gunshots: 7

Weapons: 5

Missing person: 1

Traffic offense: 5

Traffic stop: 12

Traffic investigation: 4

Assist agency: 14

Agg unlicensed: 9

Unauthorized use motor vehicle: 5

Stolen property: 10

Criminal mischief: 8

Menacing: 5

Warrant: 1

Assault: 1

Suspicious condition: 1

Disturbance: 1

Littering/dump: 2

Foot pursuit: 1

Fugitive: 2

Custody dispute: 1

Suspicious vehicle: 2

Suspicious condition: 5

Domestic: 1

Welfare check: 1

The City of Elmira has a “Flock Transparency Portal” on its website that shows how many vehicles are being detected in the last 30 days. A video also addresses privacy concerns.

“The cameras don’t have the ability to track people,” said Detective Goodwin. “They can’t track cars. The cameras will only pick up moving vehicles. They can’t pick up passing pedestrians or other type of movement as well. We don’t want to track people; the software doesn’t allow us to. The cameras are here as a tool to help the police department and other law enforcement agencies that have cases come into our jurisdiction.”

In January of 2023, the City signed a two-year deal with “Flock Safety” to install 50 cameras at $2,500 dollars per camera. That’s $125,000 per year.

On January 26th, 2023, City Manager Michael Collins told 18 News: “We are utilizing money out of the ARP (American Rescue Plan) funding that we did receive and over two years period it is $250,000 total. What we will have to do at budget time in two years is look and see can the city afford that.”

In December of 2023, the City said it was informed by “Flock Safety” that it was raising its annual fee to $3,000 per camera, unless the City agreed to new 5-year-extension to lock in the old rate pf $2,500. On its last meeting of the year on Dec. 18, 2023, the City Council approved the contract extension in a 4 to 1 vote. First District councilman Nick Grasso was the only one to vote no. Councilmembers Corey Cooke and Mark Franchi were absent.

In a letter to the Mayor and Council dated Dec. 18th, 2023, City Manager Michael Collins wrote: “The Police Department has ten (10) cameras that would be deactivated. With the reduction of the number of cameras in service being reduced, and locking in the current rate for the next five (5) years commencing in the year 2024, the City would save $120,000 over the lifetime of the agreement.

Mr. Grasso told 18 News he voted no because “information about the funding for these cameras has been kept secret. Many of my constituents say they are not a fan of them.” Councilman Grasso added: “For 250k or 500k, in either case, I’d rather see ‘more boots on the ground.’ Meaning more community oriented police officers, rather than this technology that who knows if it is even justifiable for the amount of money.”

The vote to approve the contract extension happened before two new council members were sworn in on January 1st, 2024, shifting the council to a democratic majority for the first time in years.

In a phone call, new Fourth District councilmember Gary Brinn told 18 News “I would have preferred if the vote was taken after the new council was seated and had a chance to review the contract.” Newly sworn-in Fifth District councilmember Jackie Wilson told 18 News she “would have voted in favor of extending the contract.”

In an email, City Manager Collins said after Federal Covid money runs out to fund the cameras in 2023 and 2024, the city will apply for grants to pay for the cameras for 2025 through 2028. Mr. Collins told 18 News “if we are not successful in grant funding, it will need to go into our operating budget.”

18 News also reached to Elmira Police Chief Kris Thorne to ask about his views on the Flock camera system. We did not hear back before publication.

You can view the public records obtained by 18 News below: