8 tips for pet care in hot weather

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Tips on pet care in hot weather conditions.

⦁ Leave pets at home. Dogs can get heatstroke’s from panting, if the outside air isn’t cooler than their body temp. Studies show that on a 75 degree day, temps inside a car (with windows cracked) can raise to 100 degrees in 10 minutes. Dark colored cars can rise temp even more, reaching 200 degrees!



⦁ Keep plenty of fresh water accessible in deep bowls. All that heavy breathing takes a toll. Dogs lose moisture much faster than humans, so they should always have access to water. Deep bowls of cool water will stay chilled longer than shallow bowls, and you can also add ice to prolong the chill.



⦁ Avoid burnt paws. If the pavement is too hot for your bare feet, well guess what — it’s too hot for your dog’s paws. Always check the pavement before bringing your dog outside.



⦁ Be sensible about exercise. *Exercise early in the morning or late at night when the sun’s intensity is less.



⦁ Watch for signs of heat stress. Signs such as excessive panting, increased salivation, glassy eyes, and pale gums.



⦁ Maintain their coat. A shaggy coat can actually help insulate your dog against the heat.



⦁ Keep up on flea prevention. Ideally, your dog or cat should be on a monthly flea preventative because it’s much harder to eradicate fleas from your home after they’ve already started to reproduce. Consult with your veterinary office for recommendations.



⦁ Do you suspect heatstroke? If you think your pet has overheated, place cool (not ice cold, as this can do more harm!), wet washcloths on the head and neck, and cool compresses on his belly and under his back legs. Call your vet’s office immediately and seek their advice about next steps. Heatstroke can quickly lead to coma, cardiac arrest, and death, so don’t hesitate to seek veterinary attention as soon as possible.