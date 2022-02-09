9-year-old girl shot in apparent Houston road rage incident

(The Hill) – A 9-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot in the head on Tuesday night during an apparent road rage incident in Houston, Texas.

The girl was traveling with her father, mother and 12-year-old brother to the grocery store around 9 p.m. when their Chevy Tahoe was caught in the middle of two cars that appeared to be racing, the Houston Police Department said in a statement to The Hill.

A white GMC Denali cut off the family several times before the driver of the pickup truck swerved behind the Tahoe and someone in the Denali fired a gun directly at the family’s vehicle before fleeing, police said.

The girl was struck in the head but the rest of the family members were not injured, police said. The family pulled over to a local gas station and the girl was transported to the Texas Children’s Hospital, where she had surgery overnight. She is still listed in critical condition as of the latest police update on Wednesday evening.

Police said they are still looking to identify the suspects but believe a Hispanic man with short hair, between the age of 20 and 30 years old, was the driver and a Hispanic woman may have been the passenger.