9th Annual Lanes And Links fundraiser kicks off this weekend.

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The annual links and lanes event at Crystal Lane’s bowling alley kicks off this weekend to continue its massive fundraiser for Corning’s Community Food Pantry.

The goal is to collect donations and food to help the homeless and the less fortunate.

The event is a combination of two activities, bowling and golfing designed to help the homeless and hungry in the community.

“It’ll kick off tomorrow at 10 o’clock with the bowling. And then we’re fortunate enough to head over to Indian Hills for the golf portion. And then we have the dinner and awards immediately afterwards at the golf course as well. So we’re well over a couple hundred pounds every year. and we have never given a check less than a thousand dollars. Most years 1,500 or higher. So we’re hoping to reach that again as well. So hopefully by next year, we can say that we’ve raised 20 grand for him,” said Bobby Downing, Director of Bowling Services for Crystal Lanes

This year they’ll have 25 teams participating in both the bowling and the golf event.

The Crystal Lanes fundraiser has never had spectators however they do hope to have people in attendance for the dinner and award ceremony following the fundraiser competition.

The winners from the Lanes And Links fundraiser will be awarded based on a point scale and score given as each team participates.

The event begins this Saturday, June 12th with a 10:00 AM start time at Crystal Lanes.