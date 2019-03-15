A 15-pound miracle baby born at Arnot Odgen

The biggest baby on record at Arnot Odgen Medical Center was born this week to parents who thought they would never have a child of their own. Joy Buckley, from Corning, gave birth this week to her 15-pound miracle baby girl – Harper Buckley (Weight: 15lbs, 5oz – Length: 23 1/4 inches).

It wasn’t always such a happy story, just a few years ago, Joy and her husband were told by doctors they had less than a 15% chance of becoming pregnant. After trying for about 7-years the Buckley’s decided they would adopt instead.

It was in May of 2016 when their first miracle happened. Joy found out she was pregnant, later giving birth to an 11-pound baby boy. Less than two years later, an even bigger surprise. The Buckley’s second child, a baby girl, was born at Arnot Ogden medical center on Tuesday.

Baby Harper was taken to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit to have her sugar and oxygen levels monitored. That is where she remains today.

Joy and her husband hope their story will give other couples struggling with infertility hope.