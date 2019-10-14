‘A Bronx Tale’ comes to Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- A Bronx Tale, the hit musical, is set to to be premiered at the Clemens Center theater.

Based on the one man show that inspired the now classic film, the streetwise musical takes audiences to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be.

“These guys are amazing and this group is so talented especially our ensemble which learned this show in less than two weeks,” said Jeff Brooks, who plays Sonny in the musical.

Brooks continued, ” They were able to put this show, this show quality ready to go for all of these markets who are about to witness this wonderful musical.”

The show kicks off the Broadway series and is scheduled for two performances at the Clemens Center on October 18th and 19th. For more information on ticket prices visit ClemensCenter.org