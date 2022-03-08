A favorite of Genesee drinkers returns next week

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State’s oldest brewery has a big hit with their Ruby Red Kolsch. And soon, it will be back on store shelves.

Since launching in 2018, Genesee Brewery says the beer’s popularity has grown an average of 66 percent every year. Just this past year, Wegmans named it as a top and fastest-selling beer.

“Upstate New York loves Ruby Red Kolsch,” said Jaime Polisoto, Genesee brand director. “It’s incredible to see the response from our fans each year. We are so thankful for the support and their unquenchable thirst for our favorite Genesee Specialty brew.”

Genesee Brewery says the grapefruit-flavored brew will be available once again next week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now