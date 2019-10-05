A fire rips through Bronx apartment buildings, injuring 10 people

A fire rips through a New York City apartment building injuring multiple people.

The FDNY says the fire broke out at an apartment building in the Bronx around 8 pm.

The fire reportedly started on the sixth floor and quickly spread to the roof.

At least 10 people were injured in the fire.

One person was taken to the hospital, and is reported to be in serious but stable condition.

Nine firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the fire.

Close to midnight the FDNY reported the fire to be under control, crews remained on scene late into the evening to completely extinguish the fire.

At one point, 200 firefighters were fighting the blaze.