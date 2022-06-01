Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) World Environment Day is Sunday and a day for encouraging worldwide awareness and action to protect the planet, according to Worldenvironmentday.global.

Owner Glenn Miller of Chamberlain Acres Garden Center & Florist said they are doing their part to help make a difference.

“We would yeah, definitely participate,” said Miller. “Well, we participate every day because we’re always trying to plant things, always trying to do things better for the environment; and keep things as good as we can,” he added.

Miller said they recycle plenty of pots that people return that are sterilized and then reused.