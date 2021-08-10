A local farmer grows giant pumpkins in his backyard

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – A local farmer in the Southern Tier, Greg Reaves, has a giant pumpkin harvest in his backyard. Reaves planted the seeds early to grow pumpkins for the fall season.

Squash Pumpkin

It all started as a hobby and evolved from there. The harvest began with the local gardener planting four seeds and, as the pumpkins grew, he moved them to different sections of his yard.

“Grew them last year we got to about 340 pounds. And I got this one that’s here, that might get a little bigger than that, this year-long as I keep nourishing it,” said Greg Reaves, the local Farmer

Local gardener Greg Reaves says his new goal is to grow the biggest pumpkin in the city of Elmira.