A local farmers market is trying to help people keep their shelves stocked

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Store shelves have been empty for days, and some weeks because of the uncertainty with the Coronavirus pandemic.
Many businesses have closed up shop leaving employees wondering if they will still have a job, among the affected and forgotten are local farmers.
Chamberlain Farmers Market will be hosting a farmers market on March 22, as an opportunity for people to buy fresh, locally sourced produce. This market is going to be towards the essential needs within the Twin Tiers that grocery stores can’t provide at the moment. It will also allow farmers who grow and produce products, to provide for their families during this Covid-19 pandemic.
“We need to save our economy instead of a big corporation, and it’s interesting because you can talk to the people that produce your food.”Charlie Todd, owner of Chamberlain Acres Garden Center & Florist
Instead of the normal browsing around, this Sunday’s farmers market will be more of a shop and go deal, still implementing the social distancing rule per the Governor’s executive order.