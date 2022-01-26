A local garden center offers a new plant

Chamberlain Acres Garden Center & Florist located in Southport has a new plant they’ve added to the list: Bonsai.

The Bonsai is an ancient Japanese art dating back more than 2,000 years.

Owner Glenn Miller said they teamed up with Bonsai-Scapes to bring the plant to their customers.

The plant is plotted like a tree and can be pruned and shaped into different creations.

Miller said the Bonsai will require a bit more tender, love and care than other house plants.

“So, they require more maintenance than a regular plant does, because you are trimming the top back and the roots back with some frequency so that you can keep them in a small pot.”

Miller also said they will host a workshop on Saturday, February 5th, where people can learn from Bonsai experts and more on the art itself.