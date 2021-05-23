A local high school creates a mock DWI leading up to prom and graduation

SPENCER, N.Y. (WETM) —On Friday, May 21 at 1:30 p.m., the Spencer-Van Etten Sr. High Student Council and SADD chapter curated a Mock DWI Car Crash outside of the S-VE High School.

The school faculty, staff, and student organizations connected with state police and local EMS personnel to educate the students on the severity of impaired driving.

“The troopers that is here, they’re making it very life-like,” said Trooper Aga Dembinska, Public Information Officer. “They are going to be going through the standardized field sobriety test that will show any kind of impairment—whether it be alcohol impairment or drug impairment.”

The event is designed to give students a real-life view of the consequences that stem from drinking and driving.

“It is a heavy situation and we have a counselor on staff to help out, but they do see when it is their classmates involved that it could be a real situation and it’s heavy and I think they do take it very seriously,” said Lindsay Domion , Health, and Physical Education Teacher