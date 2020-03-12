A local high school is trying to virtually keep students

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM)- Horseheads High School has started a program called “Say Something, See Something.” It’s a program that is keeping students safe in school by reporting suspicious and dangerous activity on school grounds anonymously.

​

Once a student or teacher scans the Q-R code, it allows them to report an incident anonymously. The report then goes directly to school officials, which they then begin investigating the problem. ​

​Horseheads High Principal Kris Earl says,

“We’ve had a huge success rate of this, we’ve been able to help some students that maybe didn’t want to come forward themselves.”

She adds, “So it’s kind of that sigh of relief to students.”

This safety program has only been running for two years, with its success. Currently, only available to Horsehead high school’s students and teachers.