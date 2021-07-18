A local organization collaborates with Mayor Mandell to curate Stop The Violence Event in the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Local organization, Program Of P.E.A.C.E is collaborating with Mayor Dan Mandell to put on a Stop The Violence event on Saturday, July 24th at Ernie Davis Park.

The purpose of this stop the violence extravaganza is to bring the community together and provide fun for the youth.

“We have to get together, we have to stop this, because we don’t need that in Elmira, so people feel comfortable coming outside, you know I got grandkids, you know, I want them to come outside. Have a good time and play like I used to play,” said Willie Owens, Co-Founder, Program of P.E.A.C.E.

During the event, there will be activities for kids, performances from local entertainers, guest speakers, food, and giveaways available.

In addition to the entertainment that will be offered at the ceremony, there will also be a basketball tournament and a double dutch contest for the youth as well.

The Program Of Peace organization’s focus is to assist the youth with employment here in the area. During this event, the organization will provide a signup sheet to assist in finding job opportunities for the youth in the community.

The hope is that the Stop The Violence event be the start of a more safe community and new opportunities.

The Program Of Peace organization will start the event at noon until 6 pm.