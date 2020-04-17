A local taxi company is making changes to their daily checklist

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The taxi driving businesses are deemed essential during this pandemic. They, like others, are taking the much needed necessary steps to keep themselves and all passengers safe.

The Vice President of Total Transportation, Peter Kadar, is making sure each vehicle has cleaning products such as bleach, Lysol, and gloves which are now apart of each driver’s checklist before departing for the day. These steps that every driver is taking is to help to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

” Every driver has a package of cleaning supplies we’re trying our best to make sure everyone is safe our drivers are on the front line doing that for them.” Peter Kadar, Vice President of Total Transportation

Just like other companies affected by COVID-19, business is slow for the company, which caused some lay off of employees, but expects to hire everyone back, once business picks back up.