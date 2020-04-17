Breaking News
Structure fire in the Town of Howard

A local taxi company is making changes to their daily checklist

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The taxi driving businesses are deemed essential during this pandemic. They, like others, are taking the much needed necessary steps to keep themselves and all passengers safe.

The Vice President of Total Transportation, Peter Kadar, is making sure each vehicle has cleaning products such as bleach, Lysol, and gloves which are now apart of each driver’s checklist before departing for the day. These steps that every driver is taking is to help to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

” Every driver has a package of cleaning supplies we’re trying our best to make sure everyone is safe our drivers are on the front line doing that for them.”

Peter Kadar, Vice President of Total Transportation

Just like other companies affected by COVID-19, business is slow for the company, which caused some lay off of employees, but expects to hire everyone back, once business picks back up.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now