A local veteran does his part to stop the spread of COVID-19

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Much of New York State, is in search of medical supplies to help first responders and others keep safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here in the Twin Tiers, one local veteran is doing his part to keep the community safe by donating face masks.

Bob Brill is a local veteran whose son partners with a company in China that produces face masks.

Brill has taken it upon himself to have some sent to Elmira, N.Y, and after weeks of waiting for the shipment, 2,000 face masks arrived today for distribution.

“We’re going to share them around the community, to people that need them to provide some temporary protection, to help till we get through this total mess. That’s the only way we can do it so our citizens and veterans can be well taken care of.”

Bob Brill, Veteran

Organizations such as Wegmans, Elmira Police Department, and Elmira Fire Department are just a few of the first responders that will receive a gift of masks. Arnot Ogden Medical Center will get 300 masks delivered to help them fight against the spread of coronavirus.
Packed and labeled volunteers will drop off the much-needed merchandise to first responders by the end of the day.

