A new Latin restaurant opened here in Elmira yesterday on Washington Avenue.

Boricana is a blend of two cultures coming together, Puerto Rican and Dominican, and Owner Crystal Moran said her family’s love for cooking.

“My other half and I were in the kitchen, and were like Bori.. is Boricua, cana is Dominicana so he’s like oh, Boricanaaa,” said Moran.

The establishment brings something different to the community, serving staple dishes like empanadas, cod fritters, and rice with pigeon peas. Their doors opened yesterday, and Moran said it’s a hit with locals.

“We had lots of people waiting here by 11.” “It was amazing to see the support.” “We met so many people that we didn’t even know.” “People who came in and said, I haven’t had any plates from my country in over 20 years.”

Moran said she is happy and fortunate to do what she loves.

“Very excited, nervous, blessed.”

Moran said a couple celebrated their 40th Anniversary the day they opened for business.