A new urgent care facility opened its doors to the community yesterday. The WellNow Urgent Care, located at 503 Park PL in Elmira, accepts most health insurances, including Medicaid.

The Director of Clinical Operations, Aaron Silver, said they are happy to serve the community.

“I know that the team was excited,” said Silver. “I had prior engagements so I wasn’t able to get down there but from pictures and chatting with the staff, it sounds like it went really smoothly; to be able to engage with community, it was well received, certainly very excited to be down there,” he added.

Silver said they also provide occupational medicine services like drug screen tests and physical fitness tests.

Urgent Care is open seven days a week, including holidays, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.