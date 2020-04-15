A Pine City food pantry is still standing for those in these times of need

PINE CITY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Novel coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of places that are helping those in need to shut down. Some food pantries across the Twin Tiers have had to call it quits for multiple reasons, One being donations being at a low.

In Pine City, N.Y., the Pennsylvania Ave United Methodist Church doesn’t want to let the community down by closing its doors and helping those in need. This Saturday, April 18, will be the first time they will assist nearly 400 families affected by COVID-19 and job loss.

Today, The Food Bank of The Southern Tier has started the donation drop-offs of dry canned goods as volunteers can begin to organize for this weekend. Over the next few days leading up to April 18, 40,000 pounds of food is going to the church site to help many families in need.

Director of the food pantry Darlene Bachman says donations are always appreciated to keep the food bank running,

We’re just so thankful we’re able to stay open and be here to help this community, because like any community Elmira, has it’s problems but boy when we’re in the middle of a national emergency like this. You can really feel the community coming together to support each other. Darlene Bachman, Director of the food pantry

The food pantry will be open from 9 am-12 pm on April 18, 2020.

To donate to the Pennsylvania Ave United Methodist Church Food Pantry by the mail address below:

Pennsylvania Avenue United Methodist Church

1238 Penna Ave, Pine City, NY 14871

Attention food cupboard