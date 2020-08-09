A two-vehicle car accident causes house fire nearby

WELLSBORO, PA (WETM) – An accident involving two cars caused a fire in a home nearby.

According to First News Now, the accident occurred around 1:30 pm yesterday, at the intersection of Balsam Road and Stony Fork Road in Delmar Township.

According to FNN, a car and a pickup collided into each other at the crossing. The impact of the crash sent a pickup truck head-on into the side of a home nearby.

After the impact into the home, the pickup truck caught fire. The driver was able to exit the vehicle without any injuries.

Wellsboro fire crews were on the scene to extinguish the fire.

As of right now, Pennsylvania State Police are currently investigating the accident.