AAA: News of omicron variant leads to drop in gas prices

A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Both the U.S. and New York State average gas prices are down this week.

AAA says that crude oil prices “tumbled” due to news of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

“It’s too soon to tell if fears of a global economic slowdown caused by the Omicron variant will push oil prices lower for the long term,” AAA says. “But for now, the upward pricing pressure due to tightened supply and high demand seems to have abated as pump prices appear to be stabilizing.”

The U.S. average is down three cents, while New York’s dropped by two.

U.S. average: $3.36/gallon ($2.16 in 2020)

NYS average: $3.54/gallon ($2.25 in 2020)

Here are the averages across upstate New York:

Batavia – $3.46 (up one cent from last week)

Binghamton – $3.49 ( down one cent from last week)

Buffalo – $3.46 (down one cent from last week)

Elmira – $3.43 (down four cents from last week)

Ithaca – $3.51 (no change from from last week)

Rochester – $3.52 (down one cent from last week)

Rome – $3.56 (down two cents from last week)

Syracuse – $3.49 (down one cent from last week)

Watertown – $3.58 (down two cents from last week)

Williamsport, PA – $3.58 ( down three cents from last week)

You can find the lowest gas prices around the Twin Tiers with the Twin Tiers Gas Tracker.