Abandoned mine reclamation funding in limbo over political bickering







SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Progress to reclaim abandoned mines like the Harry E. Coal Breaker in Luzerne County hangs in the balance due to political differences in Washington, D.C.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives voted Wednesday in favor of a $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill named the Moving Forward Act which includes significant funding for abandoned mine reclamation projects.

The Republican-controlled Senate is unlikely to take up the proposed legislation during this pivotal election year.

