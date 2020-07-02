Abandoned mine reclamation funding in limbo over political bickering

Breaking News
by: Mark Hiller

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Progress to reclaim abandoned mines like the Harry E. Coal Breaker in Luzerne County hangs in the balance due to political differences in Washington, D.C.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives voted Wednesday in favor of a $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill named the Moving Forward Act which includes significant funding for abandoned mine reclamation projects.

The Republican-controlled Senate is unlikely to take up the proposed legislation during this pivotal election year.

Reporter Mark Hiller spoke with Bobby Hughes, Executive Director, Eastern Pennsylvania Coalition for Abandoned Mine Reclamation (EPCAMR), to discuss what’s at stake environmentally and economically tonight on Eyewitness News at 6pm.

