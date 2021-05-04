Abandoned Rockland Silk Mill transformed into luxury lofts

HORNELL, NY (WETM) – The Rockland Silk Mill, also known as the “Panty Shanty,” was constructed in 1984 and was used initially built to create silk and later was utilized to create several different products.

Unfortunately, the building has been dormant for decades, until now.

“It’s a building that sat vacant for probably 30 years or so, and there was really nothing to it, it was abandoned, it had good bones, and we thought that we could do something with it,” said Tim Crilly, Director of Development at Park Grove Realty.

The building has gotten a major renovation and has transformed into luxury lofts.

“This building has unique features,” Crilly said noting the red roof. “It’s pieces that are special that you want to keep and turn it into their true potential,” Crilly said.

“The Rockland Silk Mill is a long-awaited and exciting project here in Hornell. With growing demand for market rate loft apartments, this adaptive reuse of the old Marion Rohr building will be a welcome addition to the Maple City.”

The building will house 23 lofts, ranging in size from a studio to a two-bedroom, each with a unique layout. The rent starts at $925 and reaches up to $1,750.

“Turning a building that almost looked hopeless into something that is beautiful,” Crilly said. “Is something we are very proud of.”

The project cost approximately $5 million to make.