Abiding by the rules of political flag restrictions

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Election day is just six days away, and many voters have been expressive of their support for their favorite candidate, even going as far as decorating their vehicles to bolster support.

For so many people, it is a visual display of patriotism. As for other drivers, it may be distracting.

According to multiple sections in the New York State Vehicle Traffic Law regarding equipment on vehicles, displaying anything on your car is not illegal as long as it isn’t obstructing your view from driving.

Police have also said the idea of raising a flag on a vehicle is not illegal as long as you are taking safety measures at the highest level and those who hoist flags on their vehicles said they have no bad reactions from police or patrons.

Sergeant Frank Hillman of the Elmira Police Department Traffic Bureau, said drivers need to be cautious about blocking the view of all drivers on the road.